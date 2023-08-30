Seattle Police investigate drive-by shooting in Capitol Hill, 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 3 a.m., officers responded to the corner of E Pine St. and Bellevue Ave. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old victim who said she was shot by an unknown suspect while she was driving near Lakewood Blvd. E and Belmont Ave. E.

She sustained a non-life threatening injury, and was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

She reported to police that the suspects were driving an unknown SUV, and the suspects were firing rounds from the vehicle.

The SPD says they searched the area for any suspects, and found an unoccupied black BMW that had crashed near the location of the shooting. Police also found a magazine to a firearm inside the car.

The SPD impounded the vehicle pending a search warrant to recover the magazine.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.