Seattle traffic alert: 10-day closure of Montlake Blvd., SR 520 lane reductions

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers of "monster closures" on SR 520 and Montlake Boulevard in the coming days-- some of those closures will last around the clock.

Montlake Boulevard across SR 520 in Seattle will close around the clock for 10 consecutive days starting Friday, July 14.

SR 520 between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill will shut down to traffic for two consecutive weekends.

WSDOT says the closures are necessary to pave and relocate utilities to realign Montlake Boulevard and two on-ramps to form a lid over the highway, which is slated to open early next year.

Construction closure schedule:

Friday, July 14

11 p.m.: Westbound SR 520 will close and eastbound SR 520 will be reduced to one lane with no exit before the toll.

The single eastbound lane will remain open to provide access across Lake Washington while eastbound I-90 is closed for scheduled maintenance. That portion of I-90 will be closed for the first seven hours.

All eastbound travelers will need to pay the SR 520 Bridge Toll or consider an alternate route.

Around-the-clock Montlake Boulevard closure starts on this day at 10 p.m. Both directions of Montlake Boulevard between East Hamlin Street and East Louisa Street will close and won't reopen until Monday, July 24.0

Saturday, July 15:

9 a.m.: Eastbound SR 520 will fully close.

Monday, July 17

5 a.m.: Both directions of SR 520 reopen.

Friday, July 21

11 p.m.: Both directions of SR 520 will close. The SR 520 Trail across the lake will remain open for both weekend closures.

Monday, July 24