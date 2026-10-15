Seattle traffic: Deadly crash closes Bellevue intersection, I-90 ramps

The Brief A fatal collision closed the intersection of northbound Bellevue Way Southeast and Southeast 30th Street in Bellevue early Thursday. The crash prompted a long-term closure that includes westbound Interstate 90 ramps leading into the area. Police are urging drivers to avoid the scene and seek alternate routes during the morning commute.



Police are investigating a deadly collision between a car and a bicyclist in Bellevue on Thursday morning.

Deadly crash closes Bellevue intersection, I-90 ramps

What we know:

According to the Bellevue Police Department, the collision happened at around 6:35 a.m. at the intersection of northbound Bellevue Way Southeast and Southeast 30th Street.

Authorities say this is a long-term closure and includes westbound I-90 ramps leading into the area.

What you can do:

Drivers are urged to avoid the scene and seek alternate routes.

What we don't know:

Further details about the crash are limited. Police said the intersection and the ramps from I-90 will remain closed for the "foreseeable future," and did not provide an estimated time for reopening the roadways.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Bellevue Police Department.

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