Seattle traffic: Multi-vehicle crash, rollover blocks northbound I-5 near Denny Way

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash involving a rollover blocked northbound lanes on Interstate 5 near Denny Way Thursday morning. Seattle Fire Department crews responded to the scene at approximately 9:05 a.m. following initial reports of trapped occupants. Officials confirmed that the occupants of the rolled-over vehicle safely self-extricated before responders arrived, though delays remain.



A multi-vehicle crash involving a rollover blocked lanes on northbound I-5 near Denny Way Thursday morning, prompting an emergency response for initial reports of trapped occupants.

Crash on northbound I-5 blocks lanes in Seattle

What we know:

Seattle Fire Department crews responded to the scene at approximately 9:05 a.m. following initial reports of a collision.

When firefighters arrived four minutes later, they found multiple vehicles involved, including one that had overturned onto its roof. Fire officials confirmed that the occupants of the rolled-over vehicle were ultimately able to safely self-extricate.

At 9:14 a.m., crews began evaluating three patients, all reportedly in stable condition.

Why you should care:

Traffic delays are expected in the area as emergency responders clear the scene and downgrade the response.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not give an estimated time for when the lanes will fully reopen.

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This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media posts by the Seattle Fire Department.

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