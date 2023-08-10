Emergency bridge deck repair snarls traffic on I-5 through Seattle ahead of Seahawks game

Emergency bridge deck repair on the Interstate 5 Ship Canal Bridge is snarling traffic Thursday, and it's unclear how long the work will take.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the two right northbound lanes of I-5m were blocked starting around 10:30 a.m.

Northbound traffic was backing up through Downtown Seattle into the SODO neighborhood.

Traffic officials said there was no estimated competition time for the repair work.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes, including the I-5 northbound express lanes.

Check our live traffic map here and watch live video of the repair work in the player above.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.