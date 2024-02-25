Seattle weather: Wintry mix possible for Monday

A windy day around Western Washington on Sunday. Gusts topped out at over 55 mph in some spots. We had reports of a 45mph gust at Sea-Tac too. There were several reports of power outages today along with some downed trees. The Wind Advisory issued for the Admiralty Inlet Area is set to expire at 10pm on Sunday. Winds will relax overnight today and early Monday.

The snowfall has picked up as forecast in the mountains Sunday night. Heavy snow is forecast to fall through the night at all area passes impacting travel over the mountains.

Snowfall totals between Sunday night and Tuesday night will total 1-2 feet with higher amounts possible. More snow is forecast to fall Wednesday and Thursday.

The Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect for the entire Cascade Mountain range through Monday afternoon.

By late Sunday night, a convergence zone will set up in King County which may bring a rain/ snow mix to a few lowland spots, along with light accumulations in the foothills, including North Bend. The convergence zone will then drift northward in Snohomish County, also bringing a chance for a wintry mix with light accumulations there too.

The week will remain unsettled, so keep your rain gear handy. Another, wetter system will arrive in the middle of the week with more lowland rain and mountain snow. Temperatures will again cool on Friday morning with another possibility of a lowland wintry mix.