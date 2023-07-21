Seattle woman charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to former roommate's door

article

A Seattle woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to a Redmond apartment door on purpose.

Detectives said on July 14 around 10:30 p.m., Francette Lindsey was seen entering the Together Center Complex in Redmond on 87th Street. Police say she had a gas canister and a blanket with her. She had the blanket over her head.

According to Redmond PD, witnesses reported seeing Lindsey exit the building after the fire alarms went off. She allegedly left with the gas canister still in her hands and drove off in a black SUV.

Nearly 100 apartment residents were evacuated from the building as a precaution while crews out the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

According to Redmond PD, fire personnel saw smoke and fire damage to the front door and frame of a specific apartment unit on the third floor. The resident was not home at the time of the fire.

Lindsey was arrested shortly after the fire and booked into King County Jail for first-degree arson and domestic violence. Police say the domestic violence charge stems from the fact that the suspect and victim are former roommates.