Semi crash on I-5 near Lakewood snarls traffic

Traffic on I-5 near Lakewood was backed up for several miles after a semi-truck crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-5 at State Route 12 overpass/South Tacoma Way before 3 a.m.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer, there were minor injuries reported.

As of 5 a.m., crews were working to clear the scene and the back up was about three miles.

It's unknown what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.