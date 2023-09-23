Serious crash in Auburn sends three to the hospital, investigation underway

Three people were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in Auburn Saturday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., Valley Regional Fire (VFR) crews responded to reports of a two-car crash near the Goodwill on Auburn Way S.

Auburn Police Department

When crews arrived, three people needed immediate medical attention. Two of the crash victims were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, and a third was taken by ambulance.

Crews closed the northbound lanes of Auburn Way S at M St. SE to investigate the scene.

At this time, information about what led up to this crash is limited.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.