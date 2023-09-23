Expand / Collapse search

Serious crash in Auburn sends three to the hospital, investigation underway

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

3 people rushed to hospital after 2-car crash

3 people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a two-car crash in Auburn.

AUBURN, Wash. - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in Auburn Saturday morning. 

Just after 6 a.m., Valley Regional Fire (VFR) crews responded to reports of a two-car crash near the Goodwill on Auburn Way S.

Auburn Police Department

When crews arrived, three people needed immediate medical attention. Two of the crash victims were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, and a third was taken by ambulance. 

Crews closed the northbound lanes of Auburn Way S at M St. SE to investigate the scene. 

At this time, information about what led up to this crash is limited. 

Featured

Burglary suspect arrested in Kent after leading officers on chase in stolen police cruiser
article

Burglary suspect arrested in Kent after leading officers on chase in stolen police cruiser

Police arrested a burglary suspect who assaulted an officer in Bellevue, stole a police cruiser, and led authorities on a pursuit ending in Kent early Saturday morning. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 