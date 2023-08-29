Shake Shack to open state's first drive-thru location in Lynnwood

article

The national burger joint Shake Shack is set to unveil its first drive-thru establishment in the state next month.

On Sept. 6, the new location will open in Lynnwood at 18800 Alderwood Mall Parkway, which also marks the fourth Shack in Washington.

The Alderwood Shack will offer customers a dual dining experience, encompassing both in-Shack dining and Shake Shack's distinctive drive-thru encounter. The drive-thru features include a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system, and a dedicated pick-up window.

This location will be upon from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and extended to 11 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

In addition to on-site orders, customers will soon be able to take advantage of digital pre-ordering for pickup or delivery through the Shack app and online at order.shakeshack.com in the coming weeks.