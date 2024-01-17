Sheet of ice canvases Puget Sound shoreline

Fidalgo Bay is transformed into a frozen spectacle on Tuesday. A sheet of ice lines the Anacortes shoreline.

Driving along Highway 20, you can see thick chunks have formed.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports six miles down the road from Sharpes Corner, drivers crossing Deception Pass struggled amid the frosty conditions. Spinouts there forced State Route 20 to close multiple times.

"The moisture that’s already on the ground is going to freeze overnight," warned WSDOT spokesperson, Aisha Dayal. "So tomorrow when you go out, even if you don’t see snow visibly, again, ice could be there, and you do not know it."