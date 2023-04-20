Shelton Police looking to ID 3 suspects in deadly shooting

Shelton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three shooting suspects.

On Saturday at approximately 7:38 p.m., detectives say three men arrived at an empty lot at the corner of Fir St. and Otter St.

There were five others in a van parked on the other side of a commercial vehicle. The three suspects arrived and shot two of the five subjects in the van, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

The three suspects then ran southbound on Otter St. The injured victim is currently recovering at a hospital.

Image 1 of 2 ▼





This was only one of four shootings that day in Shelton. Detectives believe all these shootings are gang-related.



If you can identify any of the suspects or have information to help Shelton Police, contact Det. James Belleville through dispatch at (360) 426-4441 or email him at James.Belleville@sheltonwa.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text a tip through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or tablet.