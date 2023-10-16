Expand / Collapse search

Beacon Hill shooting: Man shot and killed; brother taken into custody, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Beacon Hill
FOX 13 Seattle

Deadly shooting in Seattle's Beacon Hill

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning in Beacon Hill.

Officers responded to a report of shooting at a home off Gould Avenue South at about 5:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a 40-year-old man was shot and killed and his 38-year-old brother was taken into custody. 

Detectives told FOX 13 News that there was a confrontation before the shooting and the two men's mother called 911. 

The suspect is cooperating with police and the investigation remains ongoing. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated.