Beacon Hill shooting: Man shot and killed; brother taken into custody, police say

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning in Beacon Hill.

Officers responded to a report of shooting at a home off Gould Avenue South at about 5:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a 40-year-old man was shot and killed and his 38-year-old brother was taken into custody.

Detectives told FOX 13 News that there was a confrontation before the shooting and the two men's mother called 911.

The suspect is cooperating with police and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.