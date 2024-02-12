Sinkhole closes eastbound I-82 near Wapato

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 82 are currently closed near Wapato due to a sinkhole under the highway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the closure is de to an embankment failure.

WSDOT crews are now investigating the cause and will make a plan for repairs. Drivers should find alternate routes in the meantime.

Yakima Valley Highway at exit 40, exit 44, or US 97 can be used as detours.

There is no estimated time for reopening yet.