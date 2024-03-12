Skagit County man wanted for murder

article

Skagit County deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for murder.

James Joseph Kelly, 29, is wanted for first-degree murder. While deputies have not released the specifics of the murder, like when or how it happened, they did say that the victim was known to the suspect.

Kelly is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him.

He is known to frequent eastern Skagit County.

Kelly is around 5'9" and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes, and may have a goatee-type beard.

If you spot him, call the Skagit County Sheriff's Office at 360-416-1911. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound and leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS.