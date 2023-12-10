Skiers and boarders greeted by heavy snow during Snoqualmie Pass' opening day

The Summit at Snoqualmie is officially open to skiers and riders. Saturday morning, chairs began spinning for the first time in the 2023-2024 winter season.

Only terrain on the Summit West portion of the ski area is open at this point. Saturday, access was limited to exclusively to pass holders (Snoqualmie and IKON). On Sunday, a small number of lift tickets will be released to the public.

Seattle snowboarder Garren Miler was among those who showed up to get in their first turns of the season.

"I think they’ve been blowing snow over there, there’s a pretty good base down," said Miler. "You might hit a couple of sticks and branches here and there, but overall, it’s pretty good conditions and I think they’re right on the money opening today."

Just two weeks ago, area resorts were forced to push back their opening days due to a lack of snow. Within a week's time, the dump of snow that followed soon had avalanche experts concerned by the level of snowpack in the Cascades.

Compared to last year, 2022, Saturday’s soft launch comes a week later. However, compared to 2021, this Dec. 9 opening day is five days earlier.