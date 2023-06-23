Sky View Observatory lowers ticket prices

article

While other prices continue to rise, the Sky View Observatory in Seattle's Columbia Center just became much more reasonable for its guests.

"We want Sky View Observatory to be a destination for both tourists and locals where affordable admission pricing is available, and to provide additional value," said Sky View Observatory general manager Edgar Vidal.

To that effort, Sky View has provided three different tiers for ticket pricing, catering to different budgets and coming with their own unique experiences.

The Elite Experience is priced at $38 and will include access to the observatory, as well as a $10 gift voucher for the retail/café/bar. And as of July 3, guests who are able to sit at one of the highly-coveted-but limited window side tables will now have dedicated servers, allowing them to sit back and take in the scenery.

For those in want of a more classical visit comes the next tier which is the Classic Access Package. For $30, buyers are gifted general admission and a $5 gift voucher to the retail/café/bar.

Lastly, for those in-state visitors, Sky View supports the local community by providing the Washington State Residents Package. For only $20 and the presentation of your Washington State ID at the box office, guests can enjoy all the breathtaking wonders of their own city.

But that is not it-- to go along with lower prices, Sky View will now be introducing specialty menus to their kitchen. Starting July 6, visitors can enjoy the flavors of the PNW summer menu, which offers handcrafted cocktails, delicious flatbread and a happy hour that last from 3 p.m to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit skyviewobservatory.com for all the latest updates.





