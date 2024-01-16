Expand / Collapse search
Small plane crashes in Auburn, NTSB investigating

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

AUBURN, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Auburn on Tuesday and the pilot only sustained minor injuries, according to law enforcement.

Auburn Police say a single-engine aircraft crashed into a chain link fence near Auburn Way N. and 40th Street NE after the pilot lost power and attempted to return to the airport.

The plane crashed on the west side of the road, and the area will be closed off for several hours as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigates the scene.

The pilot only had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Auburn Way South will remain closed between 37th and 41st for an unknown amount of time. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story.