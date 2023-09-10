Smart plugs recalled over shock risk

article

A device that helps regular electric products become "smart" ones is being recalled for a safety risk.

Emporia, which makes smart home energy management products, is recalling about 80,000 120V North American smart plugs.

The Consumer Products Safety Commission says the plugs aren't adequately grounded and could cause shock or a fire.

The plugs included in the recall were sold online at Emporia’s website and on Amazon from July 2022 through August 2023 for between $12 and $35. They have a white exterior finish with ‘Emporia’ printed on the front.

The plugs allow consumers to monitor the energy use and control most home appliances with the Emporia App, including fans, lamps, humidifiers, and other electronics from a smartphone.

Consumers should stop using them and return to Emporia for a full refund or free replacement. Find more information on that here .

This story was reported from Detroit.