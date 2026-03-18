Seattle police investigate deadly crash in Interbay

The Brief A deadly crash investigation is underway in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood The crash happened on Elliott Avenue West and West Galer Street at about 5 a.m. Wednesday.



Seattle police are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday morning in the Interbay neighborhood.

The crash happened on Elliott Avenue West and West Galer Street at about 5 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of a crash that was blocking all the southbound lanes and one northbound lane.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route during the morning commute.

It's not known what led up to the crash but police are working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story, and will be updated once more information becomes available.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson signs bill changing WA legal language away from 'alien'

More than 100 Kent, WA workers to be laid off by Rise Baking

WA AG joins lawsuit against OneMain Financial, alleging bait-and-switch scheme

Chateau Ste Michelle Summer 2026 concert lineup announced

Former WA resident says she was victim of alleged License Express flaw

FBI adds WA double-murder suspect Samuel Ramirez Jr. to Most Wanted List

Loved ones still reeling after deadly Key Peninsula, WA stabbings: ‘Never saw that coming from him’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.