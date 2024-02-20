Smash-and-grab fails at Bellingham pot shop, still leaves store with $50K in damages

Police are investigating after thieves tried—and failed—to bust into a Bellingham pot shop with a stolen Kia early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a stolen Kia Sorento was used to smash several times into the front of Star Buds, located near S Samish Way and Bill McDonald Pkwy. Luckily, the burglars were unable to gain entry to the store.

Authorities say the suspects hopped into a separate vehicle and sped off.

While they did not get into the building, police say they caused $50,000 in damages to the storefront.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Bellingham Police’s non-emergency line at (360) 676-6911.