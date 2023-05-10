Snohomish Co. deputies seek suspect who tried kidnapping woman at coffee stand

Snohomish County deputies are looking for a suspect who tried to kidnap a woman at a coffee stand in North Seattle on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the suspect attempted to kidnap a woman at a coffee stand near N 135th St and Hwy 99. The woman managed to fend them off and called 911.

Deputies arrived and found the suspect vehicle and a gun.

As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities have a K9 unit working to track the suspect.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.