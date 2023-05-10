Snohomish County detectives investigate 1-year-old's death, suspect fentanyl exposure

Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a child, and they suspect fentanyl exposure may have been a contributing factor.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), on May 7, a mother brought her unresponsive 1-year-old girl to the Swedish Mill Creek Campus. After hospital staff evaluated the little girl, they called the sheriff’s office. The child was later taken to Seattle Children’s where she was pronounced dead.

The SCSO Special Investigation Unit learned that the child had been staying with her 37-year-old mother in an Everett hotel. Initial investigations have led detectives to believe that fentanyl was smoked inside the hotel room prior to the child becoming unresponsive.

Deputies say the 37-year-old mother was arrested on Sunday for an unrelated domestic violence warrant from the Edmonds Police Department. She is now being held in the Snohomish County Jail.

Detectives are collecting evidence from the hotel room, and are waiting to receive toxicology reports to confirm the child.

This is a developing story.