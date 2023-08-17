Snohomish Co. sheriff's sergeant honored for rescuing 2 from burning home in Marysville

A Snohomish County Sheriff’s sergeant is being celebrated for heroically running into a burning house to rescue two people in Marysville back in June.

The Marysville Fire District (MFD) says in the early morning hours of June 6, Sgt. Dan Dusevoir heard dispatch call for a fully engulfed house fire near the corner of 27th Ave. NE and 178th Pl. NE. He was in the area, so he drove to the location.

Marysville Fire District

Upon arrival, he saw that the fire had spread to a second home nearby, and realized he was the first person at the scene.

Sgt. Dusevoir believed there were people still inside one of the burning homes, so he kicked the door open, made his way to the staircase and began yelling.

The MFD says two people emerged from the smoke in the upstairs hallway, and Sgt. Dusevoir escorted both outside to safety.

Crews say the fire took over the upstairs bedroom minutes after they made it outside.

Marysville Fire District

"We want to emphasize the dangerous conditions that Sgt. Dusevoir faced as he opened the door to that home," Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol said. "This was a rapidly changing situation with conditions becoming very hot and smoke making it very difficult to see. He truly put his own safety at risk by rescuing these two people and we are grateful for his actions."

MFD Chief Vander Pol recognized Sgt. Dusevoir at their Board of Director’s meeting on Wednesday, and presented him with a challenge coin.

No people were hurt in the fire, but two dogs did die.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but one thing fire officials want to point out, is that the homeowners smoke alarms failed to operate.

Officials are urging everyone to test smoke alarms on a monthly basis, and change the batteries every year. If the alarm is more than 10 years old, it needs to be replaced entirely.