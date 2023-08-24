Snohomish County man arrested for child molestation

A man in Sultan has been arrested for allegedly sexually molesting a child.

Deputies were called to a home in the 35000 block of Sultan Startup Road Wednesday night for reports of a domestic dispute. When they arrived, they learned the argument stemmed from a woman learning that the 45-year-old suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a child and confronted him about it.

After speaking with those in the home, deputies say they developed probable cause to arrest the man for first-degree child molestation.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail and is being held on $250,000 bail.

The suspect is a Level 1 convicted sex offender. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office may change his classification to a Level 2 after court proceedings.