Snohomish County pharmacy technician accused of stealing thousands of oxycodone pills

A pharmacy technician in Snohomish County had her license suspended on Friday after being accused of stealing thousands of oxycodone pills.

Rachel H. Langdon is charged with diverting oxycodone on multiple occasions while working in a retail pharmacy.

Langdon allegedly manually edited entries in the computer system to conceal the theft without explanation. She may have also used log-in credentials for other employees to make the changes.

A total of 2,900 oxycodone pills were missing, 2,500 of which were attributable to entries made under Landon's credentials, according to the charges.

Langdon cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved.

She has 20 days to respond to the charges and ask for a hearing.