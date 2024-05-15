70+ miles of Snohomish County road maintenance happening this summer

This summer, Snohomish County Public Works crews will be working on 73 miles of roads throughout the county.

The maintenance work is part of a road resurfacing program to keep county roads safe and smooth for drivers. The plan is to help maintain and preserve more than 1,600 miles of roads throughout Snohomish County.

As part of the pre-level work, crews will begin patching potholes, improving uneven or failing pavement sections, repairing subgrade and drainage issues and trim vegetation.

Paving work will happen between May and September.

Officials said there will be several locations where work will be done but there are two projects that will impact most drivers.

132nd Street SE/134th Place SE/Cathcart Way, from Seattle Hill Road to State Route 9: Construction started this month and drivers should expect lane closures along the corridor through the summer. Some work is expected overnight during the summer months.

164th Street SW, from Spruce Way to Ash Way: Construction is expected to start in June and will occur mostly overnight. At least one driving lane will remain open in each direction, minimizing impacts to drivers.

Crews started pre-level work last month, but chip sealing work will begin in July and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Here is the following areas where work is scheduled:

Arlington

Tulalip/Lakewood

Granite Falls

Stanwood

Cathcart

Lake Stevens/Machias

Lynnwood

Mill Creek

Monroe

Snohomish

Sultan/Sky Valley

"The county has developed a multi-year plan to preserve and maintain county roads in the most cost-effective way possible," Snohomish County Engineer and Public Works Deputy Director Doug McCormick said. "This year, we will pave approximately five miles of road with asphalt through our Paving Program and pre-level and/or chip seal approximately 68 miles of road as part of our Chip Seal Program. This work saves tax dollars and keeps people and goods moving."

