'Soberish Mom' Katie Nessel encourages, inspires low-alcohol mindsets

River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:56 AM PST until TUE 6:14 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:12 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:44 AM PST until TUE 10:47 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:44 AM PST until WED 7:21 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:33 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:55 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:45 PM PST until THU 11:21 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:17 PM PST until THU 6:34 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:45 PM PST until THU 6:51 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:34 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:22 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:15 AM PST until TUE 8:57 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:31 AM PST until WED 10:36 PM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:55 PM PST until THU 7:34 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:59 PM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:53 AM PST until WED 7:24 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:07 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:56 AM PST until THU 12:18 PM PST, King County
Flood Warning
from MON 11:12 PM PST until TUE 5:45 PM PST, Jefferson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:40 AM PST until TUE 8:55 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Clallam County
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:28 AM PST until TUE 1:30 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:58 PM PST until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

'Soberish Mom' Katie Nessel encourages, inspires low-alcohol mindsets

By Mariah Valles
Studio 13 Live
FOX 13 Seattle

Have you ever wondered: "How could I possibly live a life without alcohol?" You're not alone.

Katie Nessel did too. Now, she's the face behind the Soberish Mom, a brand pointed at providing realistic, still-delicious swaps for alcohol while promoting overall health and wellness.

Prior to the Soberish Mom, Nessel spent most of her adult life working in restaurants, bars and event planning, where alcohol was constantly within arm's reach. She remembers not sleeping well and experiencing gut health issues. 

"I decided to do a reset and temporarily put the booze aside," Nessel wrote on the Soberish Mom website. "At first I felt a little overwhelmed... perhaps it had something to do with two toddlers under the age of five. Jump to a few weeks later and I felt incredible, and I never wanted to lose that feeling again."

You can now find her all over social media, with 35,800 followers on Instagram and 18,200 followers on TikTok.

She creates recipes for low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. As the low and non-alcoholic space continues to grow, she also reviews the newest products out there. 

"It may seem unfathomable, but believe me — never in a million years did I think I'd be where I am today," Nessel said. "So if you're interested in drinking less alcohol, I'm in your corner and I hope this site helps you on that journey. "