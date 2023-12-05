'Soberish Mom' Katie Nessel encourages, inspires low-alcohol mindsets

Have you ever wondered: "How could I possibly live a life without alcohol?" You're not alone.

Katie Nessel did too. Now, she's the face behind the Soberish Mom, a brand pointed at providing realistic, still-delicious swaps for alcohol while promoting overall health and wellness.

Prior to the Soberish Mom, Nessel spent most of her adult life working in restaurants, bars and event planning, where alcohol was constantly within arm's reach. She remembers not sleeping well and experiencing gut health issues.

"I decided to do a reset and temporarily put the booze aside," Nessel wrote on the Soberish Mom website. "At first I felt a little overwhelmed... perhaps it had something to do with two toddlers under the age of five. Jump to a few weeks later and I felt incredible, and I never wanted to lose that feeling again."

You can now find her all over social media, with 35,800 followers on Instagram and 18,200 followers on TikTok.

She creates recipes for low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. As the low and non-alcoholic space continues to grow, she also reviews the newest products out there.

"It may seem unfathomable, but believe me — never in a million years did I think I'd be where I am today," Nessel said. "So if you're interested in drinking less alcohol, I'm in your corner and I hope this site helps you on that journey. "