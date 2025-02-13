Some Sounder train service resumes after cancelations due to maintenance issues

The Brief Some Sounder S Line and N Line train service was canceled for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. Sound Transit said it was due to "preventative maintenance scheduling issues" with Amtrak. The transportation agency said service is expected to resume in the afternoon but will announce updates later in the day.



Sound Transit announced some of its morning Sounder train service are canceled Thursday because of preventative maintenance scheduling issues with Amtrak.

What we know:

Late Wednesday night, the transportation agency said all S Line and N Line trains were canceled, but by Thursday morning some service resumed for the morning commute.

Here are updates as of 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

Everett-Seattle service: All Sounder N Line Service has resumed service for the AM commute. Updates will be provided for the PM commute as they become available.

Seattle-Lakewood/Tacoma service: Trains #1508, #1510, and #1512 have resumed service for today's AM commute. All other Sounder S Line service is still cancelled due to preventative maintenance scheduling issues with Amtrak.

Passengers should plan ahead and find alternate transit options for the canceled service.

"Sounder service will be suspended tomorrow morning, Feb. 13, due to maintenance lag that has prevented cars from being certified for service," Sound Transit said late Wednesday night.

What we don't know:

The agency has not said if the afternoon and evening train service will be canceled, but Sound Transit said they are expected to resume. They will provide updates at a later time.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: This story was written based on information from Sound Transit.

