South Lake Union Streetcar service to be suspended for sidewalk Repairs, transit stop improvements

article

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is embarking on a significant infrastructure improvement project at Westlake Ave N & 9th Ave N, impacting the South Lake Union Streetcar Service.

The project includes sidewalk repairs and enhancements to transit stops, aiming to increase accessibility and comply with ADA regulations.

Beginning on September 11, 2023, and lasting until September 17, 2023, the South Lake Union Streetcar Service will be suspended. Additionally, 9th Ave between W Denny Way and Westlake will be closed for six weeks.

The main focus is improving sidewalks for wheelchair accessibility and ADA compliance, aligning with SDOT's commitment to inclusive public spaces.

The construction work is estimated to last up to six weeks, but weather may affect the timeline.

Commuters are advised to plan ahead during this period.