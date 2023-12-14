Space Needle's T-Mobile New Year's celebration promises extended show to welcome 2024

The iconic Space Needle promises a dazzling T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle celebration, with an extended show to mark the arrival of 2024.

Hundreds of illuminated drones will grace the Seattle skies, leading into North America's grandest structurally launched firework display, synchronized to a soundtrack commemorating the defining moments of 2023.

Ron Sevart, President & CEO of Space Needle, expressed excitement: "We are thrilled to share that T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle will be our longest and most brilliant show to date to ring in 2024."

The expanded 18-minute show commences seven minutes before midnight, featuring a mesmerizing drone performance by 500 Sky Elements drones. The Pyro Spectacular by Souza will orchestrate the explosive firework showcase from the landmark itself.

Seattle Center attendees can witness the tower transform into a canvas for captivating 10-minute light shows at the following times:

10:00 p.m. PT

10:30 p.m. PT

11:00 p.m. PT

11:30 p.m. PT

Spectators in Seattle are encouraged to gather at Seattle Center, particularly near the International Fountain, for the best views of the sparkling skies.

This year marks the 11th year of T-Mobile's sponsorship for New Year’s at the Needle. The Space Needle will be illuminated in the company's magenta trademark color on December 30th and 31st in anticipation of the grand celebration.

Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO, conveyed his enthusiasm, stating, "T-Mobile is ready to bring on 2024 with another incredible New Year’s at the Needle!"

It's essential to note that there won't be New Year's Eve events atop the Space Needle, although the tower will extend its hours on December 31, remaining open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.