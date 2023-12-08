SPD: 18-year-old shot in the face during altercation in University District

Police are investigating after a young man was shot in the face during an altercation in the University District on Thursday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of NE 42nd St. and Brooklyn Ave. NE shortly before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Officers treated the victim until crews from the Seattle Fire Department arrived to take him to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim was reportedly in stable condition.

Witnesses told officers at the scene that the victim was in an altercation with another man before being shot. After the shooting, the suspect took off running.

Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The suspect has not been identified.

The SPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call their Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.