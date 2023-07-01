SPD: 2 injured in Rainier Valley shooting, suspect at-large

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just before 2:00 p.m., officers responded to scenes of violence near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Way S and S Warsaw St.

When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man and a 55-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center and are reportedly in stable condition.

Authorities say the suspect remains at-large, and they are asking the public to avoid the area.

Further information is limited at this time, check back for updates.

This is a developing story.