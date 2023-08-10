SPD: Man arrested on felony warrant, stolen car and gun recovered

article

Police arrested a man and recovered a stolen car and firearm in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

Officers were on patrol around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when they spotted a vehicle reported stolen near S Lane St and Corwin Pl S. They flagged down the car and spoke with three people in the car—one of them a 36-year-old man with an outstanding felony warrant.

The other two people in the car were let go.

Officers searched the suspect and found a firearm on him, which was reported stolen in June 2020.

Police booked the man into King County Jail for his warrant, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.