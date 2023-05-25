SPD: More than $200,000 worth of narcotics seized, 2 suspects arrested in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives arrested two men and recovered more than $200,000 worth of fentanyl and heroin Tuesday morning.
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), their narcotics detectives along with agents from the DEA and Homeland Security arrested a 46-year-old and a 24-year-old in Everett after a month’s long investigation.
The investigation began after authorities received a tip regarding a large supplier of narcotics in the northern King County and southern Snohomish County area.
After identifying the two suspects, detectives served a warrant at their residence and recovered the following:
- More than 3 pounds of heroin
- 3 pounds of fentanyl pills
- 4 pounds of fentanyl powder
- $3,400 in cash
The SPD says the estimated street value of the seized narcotics is more than $200,000.
Both suspects were booked into the Snohomish County Jail for violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.