SPD: More than $200,000 worth of narcotics seized, 2 suspects arrested in Everett

Detectives arrested two men and recovered more than $200,000 worth of fentanyl and heroin Tuesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), their narcotics detectives along with agents from the DEA and Homeland Security arrested a 46-year-old and a 24-year-old in Everett after a month’s long investigation.

The investigation began after authorities received a tip regarding a large supplier of narcotics in the northern King County and southern Snohomish County area.

After identifying the two suspects, detectives served a warrant at their residence and recovered the following:

More than 3 pounds of heroin

3 pounds of fentanyl pills

4 pounds of fentanyl powder

$3,400 in cash

The SPD says the estimated street value of the seized narcotics is more than $200,000.

Both suspects were booked into the Snohomish County Jail for violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.