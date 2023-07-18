SPD: Police shoot stabbing suspect in Downtown Seattle, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after Seattle Police shot an alleged stabbing suspect in Downtown Seattle Tuesday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., the Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced they were investigating a stabbing near the corner of 2nd Ave. and Cherry St. At the time, they were asking the public to stay out of the area.

A little more than an hour later, the SPD posted a Tweet saying the suspect was located near the corner of 1st Ave. and Spring St., and shot by officers.

Details about what led officers to shoot the suspect are limited at this time.

The SPD’s Force Investigation Team will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story.