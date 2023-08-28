SPD: Suspected DUI driver crashes into motorcyclist, road barriers during police chase

article

A suspected DUI driver slammed into a motorcyclist during a police pursuit through South Lake Union last week, shortly before he crashed and was arrested by police.

Police were called to reports of an "agitated driver" parked in traffic in early Thursday morning. An officer patrolling in the area saw a black Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding through red lights along Dexter Ave N.

The suspect reportedly stopped in the intersection of Dexter and Mercer St, and the patrol officer tried to run a record check on the car, but then it sped off again.

Just two blocks north on Dexter and Valley St, the car slammed into a motorcyclist stopped at a red light, throwing him from the bike.

The officer stopped to check on the motorcyclist, a 41-year-old man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect sped off again, this time heading west toward Aurora Ave.

Officers followed, and found the Grand Cherokee crashed into the barriers separating northbound and southbound Aurora Ave, but no one was in the car. Police say the suspect ran back to the car, but then turned and ran when he saw the officers.

The suspect ignored orders to stop, jumping over fences to escape police.

RELATED: Mexican man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking fentanyl, meth into Western WA

Officers chased the man down and arrested him. The 27-year-old suspect showed obvious signs of impairment, according to police, and also had a suspended license.

Back at the car, officers saw narcotics and empty alcohol bottles inside.

Police were granted a blood warrant for the suspect and conducted a DUI investigation. The man was arrested for driving under the influence, hit-and-run, negligent driving, ignition interlock violation and obstruction.