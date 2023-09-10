SPD: Suspects rip necklace from woman's neck during South Seattle home invasion

Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in South Seattle on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to reports of a robbery just after 5:00 a.m. on S Wallace Way, just off of 53rd Ave S. Victims told officers that five men, three of whom had guns, forced entry into their house and demanded money.

At one point, one of the suspects ripped a gold necklace from the woman victim’s neck. Suspects also stole jewelry, electronics and cash before they got in a car and drove off.

Anyone with information is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.