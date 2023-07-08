SPD: Woman shot to death in Leschi area, investigation underway

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a woman dead in Seattle's Leschi neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot inside a residence near the corner of Lakeside Ave. S and S Dearborn St.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 39-year-old woman inside the building. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SPD says homicide detectives will lead the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.