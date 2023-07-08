Expand / Collapse search

SPD: Woman shot to death in Leschi area, investigation underway

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a woman dead in Seattle's Leschi neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot inside a residence near the corner of Lakeside Ave. S and S Dearborn St. 

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 39-year-old woman inside the building. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Featured

Seattle Police investigate deadly shooting in SODO
article

Seattle Police investigate deadly shooting in SODO

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood Friday night.

The SPD says homicide detectives will lead the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.