Traffic stop for speeding leads to drug bust in Thurston County, WA

Deputies arrested a driver for possession of illegal drugs after pulling them over for speeding in Thurston County.

(Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

According to Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders, one of the department's sergeants stopped a driver for speeding and driving with a suspended license.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the driver had swapped the license plates on the car with a different vehicle. After conducting a search on the vehicle, the sergeant found and seized the following items:

1,149 grams of meth

177 grams of fentanyl powder

25 grams of cocaine

$1,862 in cash

Money counting machine

Narcotics packaging materials

Empty firearm case and magazine

Authorities say the suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and driving on a suspended license.

"Exceptional proactive policing by one of our swing shift Sergeants," wrote Sheriff Sanders.

