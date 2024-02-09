SR 20 blocked near Sedro-Woolley after motorhome hits utility pole; at least 1 dead

A portion of SR 20 is fully blocked after a motorhome crashed into a utility pole.

According to Washington State Patrol, the incident occurred just east of milepoint 64, near Sedro-Woolley, around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

Both lanes of SR 20 at Collins Road are closed in that area.

WSP said this will be an extended closure with no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Troopers have not specified how many people were killed or if there were any other injuries.

It does not appear that other vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.