Stanwood farmer hits man with pitchfork during fight over goats: deputies

A man has been arrested for assault after he allegedly hit another man in the head with a pitchfork during a fight over goats, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of an assault in the 1800 block of Pioneer Highway in Stanwood just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

According to deputies, two men were working in a barn together and they got into a fight over goats. A 39-year-old man grabbed a pitchfork in the middle of the fight, but the other punched the pitchfork-wielding man in the face in self-defense.

The suspect then hit the 27-year-old man in the head with the pitchfork, deputies said.

It's unclear if the man wielding the pitchfork hit the other man with the blunt end or the sharp end.

The victim was treated for a head wound. It's unclear how severe it is.

The suspect ran off after hitting the man but was located shortly after.

He was arrested and taken to the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree assault.