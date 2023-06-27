Starbucks comes out with 3 new frozen lemonade drinks to beat the heat

article

Starbucks has a new way to chill out has now been released by and their three new Frozen Lemonade Refresher Beverages.

Since 2021, the Starbucks refresher has been the fastest growing beverage category at company operated stores in the U.S. and with the new additions the menu just got a lot sweeter.

Starting Tuesday, June 27 Starbucks will be adding three flavors to permanently join their menu.

Featured article

The company said its Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade comes with real diced pineapples and looks like "Sunset in a cup".

Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade will remind of a classic strawberry lemonade, as it's blended with acai flavors and real strawberries.

Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade will bring out that "summer vibe."

"Since Starbucks Refreshers Beverages joined the menu in 2012, our customers and partners (baristas) have creatively customized their beverages, such as adding coconut milk, lemonade or blending with ice," said Matt Thornton, senior beverage developer at Starbucks. "Inspired by these customer and partner creations, we’re excited to bring the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages to the permanent menu this summer."