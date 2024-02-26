SeaTac hit-and-run crash leaves man dead, child injured; suspect taken into custody

A man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle and slamming it into another car, killing one man and seriously hurting a child in SeaTac, is now in custody.

The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says deputies spotted a stolen Dodge Ram in SeaTac around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say after deputies started following the driver, he sped away, and KCSO says deputies decided not to pursue the vehicle.

Three minutes later, investigators say a 911 caller reported the stolen vehicle crashed into a Jeep at South 128th Street and 22nd Avenue South in SeaTac.

KCSO believes the stolen truck ran a stoplight and possibly T-boned the Jeep, hitting it so hard, it landed in a nearby yard.

A man and child inside the Jeep were taken to a hospital but KCSO says the man did not survive, and the child is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center.

The driver of the stolen Ram also escaped this crime scene on foot and KCSO says it has received at least one report of this suspect running through someone's home or yard.

On Monday morning, deputies said Washington State Patrol troopers were tracking the suspect in Thurston County along I-5 in Tumwater.

The suspect was driving a white Toyota Corolla and was parked at a rest area and sleeping inside the car.

The suspect was taken into custody and later booked into the King County Jail for vehicular homicide.