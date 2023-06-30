Supreme Court strikes down Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

The Supreme Court decided the fate of President Joe Biden ’s student loan forgiveness plan, striking it down Friday in one of the biggest decisions of the term.

The vote was 6-3, with Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissenting.

The president's plan, which was proposed last August, was to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student debt for borrowers, and double the debt relief to $20,000 for borrowers who also received Pell Grants.

Six Republican-led states subsequently filed a legal challenge questioning whether the president, a Democrat, had authority to forgive the debt.

The Supreme Court , which has a conservative majority, agreed that the president did not garner the authority , which consequently eliminates the plan.

The plan’s only hope for moving forward appeared to be if the court had found that the Republican-led states and individuals challenging the plan had lacked the legal right to sue.

The plan would have erased or decreased student loan balances for an estimated 43 million borrowers if it had moved forward. The plan was estimated to cost the government more than $400 billion in lost debt repayment.

Earlier this month, Congress also passed legislation that would have canceled the plan.

The measure, which had been pushed by Republicans but garnered a handful of Democratic votes in the Senate as well, was eventually vetoed by the president, leaving the final say in the hands of the Supreme Court.

Regardless of the high court’s decision, student loan payments are set to resume this fall .

Payments and interest were paused because of COVID, bringing a much-needed relief to the budgets of millions of Americans amid heightening inflation .

Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1 and payments will restart in October.

