Surveillance video shows crash that sent car flying into Puget Sound waters, critically injuring woman

A woman was critically injured after her car crashed into another along Alki Beach in West Seattle. The crash sent her vehicle into the waters of Puget Sound.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Alki Avenue Southwest arriving to the scene just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found a vehicle submerged in the water and bystanders were trying to save a woman's life.

Both the man and woman were transported to Harborview Medical Center, the woman with life-threatening injuries and the man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were drivers of their respective vehicles -- the woman ended up in the water. Surveillance video obtained by FOX 13 News showed the moment of impact.

According to police, it appears the man driving was going at a "high-rate of speed" before crashing into the woman's vehicle.

Traffic Collision Investigation Squad detectives will be leading the investigation of this case. It's unclear what, if any, charges the causing driver would face.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the TCIS office at 206-684-8923.