Suspect arrested in shooting at Roxbury Lanes Casino; 1 victim has died

Deputies say one person has been arrested after a triple shooting last weekend at the Roxbury Lanes Casino in unincorporated King County. One of the victims has since died.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at around 10:48 p.m., an unknown person entered the casino, located at the 2800 block of SW Roxbury Street, and began shooting.

Three people were injured and taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

As of Sunday morning, hospital officials said two men and one woman were all in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On Friday, deputies said that one of the victims has succumbed to their injuries.

Deputies said there are no other suspects wanted. No further information has been released.

More information was expected next week when probable cause documents are released by the King County Prosecutor's Office.