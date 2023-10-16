Suspect robs convenience store in Federal Way, still on the run

article

Federal Way Police are asking for your help to identify this armed robbery suspect in the black hoodie with a red skull logo on the front of it.

Detectives say he entered a business at SW 356th and 21st Ave SW today while armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the employee.

He took off in a white full-sized SUV towards NE Tacoma. Police describe the suspect as Black, approximately 6ft tall with a medium build.

If you know his name or whereabouts, call the Federal Way Police Department tip line at 253-835-6799.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.