‘Suspected bomb’ removed from Kent, WA City Hall campus

The Brief Kent authorities evacuated City Hall, the police station, and the Centennial Building on Monday afternoon after a suspected military-grade explosive was brought to the campus. Police closed the surrounding streets, including 220 Fourth Avenue South and West Gowe Street, while a bomb squad evaluates the scene.



Kent police are investigating a suspected bomb left at the City Hall campus, but have safely removed the device.

Authorities say there was an incident involving a "suspected military-grade undetonated explosive" being brought to City Hall campus Monday afternoon. Officers evacuated City Hall, the Centennial Building and the police station, and closed the area around 220 Fourth Ave S, as well as W Gowe St between Fourth and Second Ave S.

Police safely removed the device and will reopen the buildings shortly.

A bomb squad is currently evaluating the scene at City Hall.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

MORE NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

High profile bills in Olympia die with just weeks to go

Democrat policy researchers develop plan to cap grocery prices

Man charged in arson, assault at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center

Who could buy the Seattle Seahawks as franchise could sell for $8B

Inside Mike Macdonald’s decision to trust Brian Fleury as new Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.