SWAT arrests Arlington man accused of shooting at neighbor’s house

SWAT arrested an Arlington man accused of firing shots at his neighbor's house after an hours-long standoff on Thursday.

At around 5:13 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced that a SWAT team responded to a residence in the 23200 block of 115th Ave. NE.

Authorities said the 43-year-old suspect barricaded himself inside, and SWAT was working to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

At 8:33 a.m., the SCSO announced that he was taken into custody without incident. SWAT obtained a search warrant and gained entry into the home as the suspect attempted to run away.

No injuries were reported, and the roadway has reopened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.